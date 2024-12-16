State Street Corp Purchases 20,215 Shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG)

State Street Corp grew its position in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,489,503 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,215 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 4.06% of Hub Group worth $113,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in Hub Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Hub Group by 65.0% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 711 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Hub Group in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Hub Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Hub Group by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,263 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. 46.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hub Group alerts:

Hub Group Trading Down 1.6 %

HUBG opened at $49.12 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.17. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 27.91 and a beta of 0.92. Hub Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.07 and a twelve month high of $53.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Hub Group Dividend Announcement

Hub Group ( NASDAQ:HUBG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Hub Group had a return on equity of 7.44% and a net margin of 2.74%. The business had revenue of $986.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hub Group, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Hub Group’s payout ratio is 28.41%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Hub Group in a research report on Friday, November 1st. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Hub Group from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Hub Group from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Hub Group from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Hub Group from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.83.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Hub Group

Hub Group Profile

(Free Report)

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hub Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hub Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.