State Street Corp Raises Position in Park National Co. (NYSE:PRK)

State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Park National Co. (NYSE:PRK – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 632,567 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,318 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Park National were worth $106,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PRK. Quest Partners LLC lifted its stake in Park National by 40,100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 4,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 4,010 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Park National during the second quarter valued at about $499,000. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Park National during the third quarter worth about $687,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Park National by 30.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,883,000 after purchasing an additional 5,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Park National by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Park National alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Park National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd.

Park National Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:PRK opened at $186.87 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 21.28 and a beta of 0.72. Park National Co. has a 1 year low of $123.08 and a 1 year high of $207.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $183.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.90.

Park National Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Park National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.18%.

Park National Profile

(Free Report)

Park National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Park National Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in small and medium population areas. The company offers deposits for demand, savings, and time accounts; trust and wealth management services; cash management services; safe deposit operations; electronic funds transfers; Internet and mobile banking solutions with bill pay service; credit cards; and various additional banking-related services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Park National Co. (NYSE:PRK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Park National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.