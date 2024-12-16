State Street Corp Raises Stake in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,140,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,615 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 1.79% of OneMain worth $100,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in OneMain in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OneMain in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of OneMain by 43.4% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of OneMain by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in OneMain by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OMF opened at $55.68 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.56. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.70 and a twelve month high of $57.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.53.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.47%. OneMain’s payout ratio is 91.03%.

In related news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.19, for a total transaction of $1,083,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 392,474 shares in the company, valued at $21,268,166.06. This represents a 4.85 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael A. Hedlund sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,947 shares in the company, valued at $1,047,350. The trade was a 10.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,778 shares of company stock valued at $1,996,684. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of OneMain from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of OneMain from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of OneMain in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on OneMain from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Stephens began coverage on OneMain in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.08.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses in the United States. It originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards; optional credit insurance products, including life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

