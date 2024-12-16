State Street Corp Raises Stake in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS)

State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 727,690 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,514 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in OSI Systems were worth $110,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in OSI Systems by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,233 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its position in shares of OSI Systems by 13.4% in the third quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 264,342 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,135,000 after purchasing an additional 31,269 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in OSI Systems by 2.5% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,209,168 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $183,589,000 after purchasing an additional 29,858 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in OSI Systems by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 45,690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,937,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in OSI Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $443,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at OSI Systems

In other OSI Systems news, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.42, for a total value of $2,301,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 424,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,099,634.66. This represents a 3.41 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gerald M. Chizever sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.16, for a total value of $296,320.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,140,980.16. This represents a 20.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,591 shares of company stock worth $7,557,745. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

OSI Systems Stock Performance

Shares of OSIS stock opened at $181.79 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 23.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.21. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.42 and a 52 week high of $189.13.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $344.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.66 million. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 8.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 9.13 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OSIS. StockNews.com upgraded shares of OSI Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of OSI Systems from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on OSI Systems from $172.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Roth Mkm increased their target price on OSI Systems from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on OSI Systems in a research report on Monday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.00.

OSI Systems Company Profile

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

