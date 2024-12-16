State Street Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN)

State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,380,008 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,181 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 1.04% of Qiagen worth $108,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of QGEN. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Qiagen by 806.5% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Qiagen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Qiagen by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in Qiagen by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC grew its stake in Qiagen by 396.6% in the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Qiagen Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:QGEN opened at $45.40 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a PE ratio of 116.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Qiagen has a 12-month low of $39.03 and a 12-month high of $47.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.72.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

QGEN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target (up previously from $42.00) on shares of Qiagen in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Hsbc Global Res raised Qiagen to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, HSBC downgraded Qiagen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.15.

About Qiagen

QIAGEN N.V. offers sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company provides primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

