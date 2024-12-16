State Street Corp Sells 128,901 Shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

State Street Corp reduced its stake in shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,198,434 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 128,901 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 5.36% of Mercury Systems worth $118,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Mercury Systems by 144.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 666 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 1.5% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Mercury Systems by 16.7% in the third quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mercury Systems by 43.2% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Mercury Systems by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.99% of the company’s stock.

Mercury Systems Trading Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ:MRCY opened at $37.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.15. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.31 and a fifty-two week high of $44.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of -18.47 and a beta of 0.78.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MRCY has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Mercury Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded Mercury Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Mercury Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Mercury Systems from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mercury Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mercury Systems

In other Mercury Systems news, COO Charles Roger Iv Wells sold 1,527 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.80, for a total transaction of $59,247.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 113,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,403,334.40. This represents a 1.33 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Mercury Systems Profile

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

