State Street Corp Sells 18,087 Shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

State Street Corp lowered its position in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 769,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,087 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Choice Hotels International were worth $100,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHH. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Choice Hotels International by 77.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,105,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,590,000 after buying an additional 1,788,563 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 4.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 675,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,340,000 after acquiring an additional 26,289 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 45.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 364,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,557,000 after acquiring an additional 113,951 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Choice Hotels International by 51.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 266,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,767,000 after purchasing an additional 90,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC grew its stake in Choice Hotels International by 917.2% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 161,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,254,000 after purchasing an additional 145,893 shares during the period. 65.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Choice Hotels International in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Choice Hotels International from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.18.

Choice Hotels International Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of Choice Hotels International stock opened at $146.45 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $142.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 177.75. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.91 and a 12-month high of $153.81. The company has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.06, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.23.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $428.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.62 million. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 16.27% and a negative return on equity of 659.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Choice Hotels International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. Choice Hotels International’s payout ratio is 22.03%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Choice Hotels International news, insider Robert J. Mcdowell sold 8,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.99, for a total transaction of $1,176,032.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,502 shares in the company, valued at $5,197,384.98. This trade represents a 18.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Simone Wu sold 7,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.08, for a total value of $1,019,827.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,940,623.52. The trade was a 14.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,412 shares of company stock worth $8,582,271 in the last ninety days. 24.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Choice Hotels International

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Ascend Hotel Collection, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Studios, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, Radisson Inn & Suites, Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

