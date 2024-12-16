Stifel Financial Corp Boosts Stake in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 68,757 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 788 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Bank of Hawaii were worth $4,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,511,420 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $94,872,000 after buying an additional 35,187 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 8.7% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 675,615 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,652,000 after purchasing an additional 54,078 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 186.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 25,296 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 16,455 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the third quarter worth $1,823,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 284.3% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 20,885 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 15,450 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Matthew Emerson sold 1,355 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.27, for a total transaction of $97,925.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $991,327.59. This represents a 8.99 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BOH. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on Bank of Hawaii from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Bank of Hawaii from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Stephens began coverage on Bank of Hawaii in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of Hawaii presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.83.

Bank of Hawaii Stock Performance

NYSE BOH opened at $74.08 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 22.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.03. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 1-year low of $54.50 and a 1-year high of $82.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.11. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 11.33%. The firm had revenue of $265.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.29 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of Hawaii Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. Bank of Hawaii’s payout ratio is 84.08%.

About Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, overdraft lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, as well as high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

Further Reading

