Stifel Financial Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW – Free Report) by 8.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 83,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,386 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF were worth $4,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 4,737.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $188,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000.

Get iShares MSCI Mexico ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Price Performance

Shares of EWW stock opened at $52.43 on Monday. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a 1-year low of $48.65 and a 1-year high of $71.12. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.64.

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Mexico ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.