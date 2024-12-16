Stifel Financial Corp Buys 1,170 Shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) by 15.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,832 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in argenx were worth $4,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of argenx by 11.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in argenx by 620.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in argenx by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 55,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,700,000 after purchasing an additional 5,633 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in argenx in the second quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, EFG Asset Management North America Corp. lifted its stake in shares of argenx by 35.3% in the second quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 14,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,241,000 after buying an additional 3,786 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

Get argenx alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ARGX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of argenx from $553.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on argenx from $640.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $675.00 price target (up previously from $646.00) on shares of argenx in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Baird R W cut argenx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on argenx from $512.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $635.11.

argenx Stock Performance

Shares of argenx stock opened at $607.21 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $36.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -690.01 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $581.03 and its 200 day moving average is $515.48. argenx SE has a one year low of $327.73 and a one year high of $630.00.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $1.29. The firm had revenue of $588.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.29 million. argenx had a negative return on equity of 1.45% and a negative net margin of 2.11%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.25) earnings per share. Analysts predict that argenx SE will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

About argenx

(Free Report)

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, Japan, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and China. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, generalized myasthenia gravis, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, thyroid eye disease, bullous pemphigoid, myositis, primary sjögren’s syndrome, post-covid postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, membranous nephropathy, lupus nephropathy, anca-associated vasculitis, and antibody mediated rejection; ENHANZE SC; Empasiprubart for multifocal motor neuropath, delayed graft function, and dermatomyositis; and ARGX-119 for congenital myasthenic syndrome and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for argenx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for argenx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.