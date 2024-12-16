Stifel Financial Corp Buys 17,318 Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 218,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 17,318 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $4,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BKLN. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. SouthState Corp raised its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 167.3% in the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 151.6% during the third quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the second quarter worth about $43,000.

Get Invesco Senior Loan ETF alerts:

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

Shares of BKLN opened at $21.17 on Monday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $20.61 and a 1 year high of $21.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.06.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.