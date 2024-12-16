Stifel Financial Corp Buys 6,154 Shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Free Report) by 12.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 57,166 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,154 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy were worth $4,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USPH. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy in the second quarter worth $28,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Quest Partners LLC raised its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 2,808.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 1,291.9% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy in the second quarter valued at about $51,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on USPH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on U.S. Physical Therapy from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price (down from $114.00) on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a report on Monday, October 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a report on Thursday, November 21st.

U.S. Physical Therapy Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:USPH opened at $93.46 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.46. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.18 and a twelve month high of $113.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $89.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

U.S. Physical Therapy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. U.S. Physical Therapy’s payout ratio is 187.23%.

Insider Activity at U.S. Physical Therapy

In other news, insider Eric Joseph Williams sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.84, for a total value of $191,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,419,773.76. This represents a 11.89 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Nancy Ham sold 1,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.72, for a total transaction of $113,355.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,552.64. This represents a 51.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,412 shares of company stock valued at $706,605. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Physical Therapy

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics. The company operates through Physical Therapy Operations and Industrial Injury Prevention Services segments. The company provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

Featured Stories

