Stifel Financial Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,518 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 226 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Integer were worth $4,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of Integer by 3.0% in the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 538,027 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $69,943,000 after acquiring an additional 15,446 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Integer by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,208,319 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $139,911,000 after purchasing an additional 37,340 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in Integer by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 3,470 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Integer by 56.7% during the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 45,218 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,236,000 after buying an additional 16,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Integer during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $651,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Integer Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of ITGR stock opened at $138.71 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 42.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.78. Integer Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $94.56 and a 1 year high of $142.76.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Integer ( NYSE:ITGR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $431.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.59 million. Integer had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 6.70%. Integer’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. Research analysts predict that Integer Holdings Co. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ITGR. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Integer from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Integer from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (up from $125.00) on shares of Integer in a report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Integer in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Integer from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.44.

Integer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, non-vascular, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

