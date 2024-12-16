Stifel Financial Corp Has $4.01 Million Position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Stifel Financial Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 76.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 62,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 196,199 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $4,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVEM. Sterneck Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 51,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after purchasing an additional 7,737 shares in the last quarter. Annandale Capital LLC increased its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 33.8% during the second quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 62,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,842,000 after buying an additional 15,876 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 123.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 190,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,321,000 after buying an additional 105,243 shares in the last quarter. DBK Financial Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. DBK Financial Counsel LLC now owns 10,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp lifted its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 17.7% in the second quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 85,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,230,000 after buying an additional 12,897 shares during the last quarter.

Get Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA AVEM opened at $62.00 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.79. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $52.72 and a 52 week high of $66.31. The firm has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.88.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.