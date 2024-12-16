Stifel Financial Corp Has $4.13 Million Holdings in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report) by 22.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,385 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $4,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Murphy USA by 30.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,662 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Murphy USA during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,566,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Murphy USA by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,705 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,171,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 201 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Murphy USA in the second quarter worth approximately $310,000. 80.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Murphy USA Stock Performance

MUSA stock opened at $550.90 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $511.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $498.60. Murphy USA Inc. has a 12 month low of $350.55 and a 12 month high of $561.08. The company has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.73 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

Murphy USA ( NYSE:MUSA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The specialty retailer reported $7.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.64 by $0.56. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 62.73%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Murphy USA Inc. will post 23.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. This is an increase from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 4th. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MUSA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Murphy USA from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $415.00 to $435.00 in a report on Thursday, September 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $495.33.

Murphy USA Profile

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands, as well as operates non-fuel convenience stores. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

Featured Stories

