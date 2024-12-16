Stifel Financial Corp Has $4.34 Million Holdings in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,234 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 4,260 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.09% of Cohen & Steers worth $4,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 64.9% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 610 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 648 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cohen & Steers by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 822 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers during the third quarter valued at approximately $106,000. 51.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CNS opened at $99.04 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.96 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.50. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.13 and a 52-week high of $110.67.

Cohen & Steers ( NYSE:CNS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The asset manager reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $133.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.18 million. Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 32.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Cohen & Steers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.06%.

CNS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Cohen & Steers from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group raised Cohen & Steers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 17th.

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

