Stifel Financial Corp Purchases 2,159 Shares of Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.38% of Kforce worth $4,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Kforce by 59.9% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 427 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kforce in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. nVerses Capital LLC raised its holdings in Kforce by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Kforce during the second quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Kforce by 96.0% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on KFRC. StockNews.com raised Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 30th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Kforce from $68.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded shares of Kforce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th.

Kforce Stock Performance

NASDAQ KFRC opened at $59.78 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Kforce Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.96 and a twelve month high of $74.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 0.88.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. Kforce had a return on equity of 33.50% and a net margin of 3.86%. The company had revenue of $353.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kforce Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kforce Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Kforce’s payout ratio is 52.41%.

About Kforce

(Free Report)

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology, and Finance and Accounting (FA). The Technology segment provides talent solutions to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management and analytics, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, project and program management, and network architecture and security.

Featured Stories

