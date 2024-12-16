Stifel Financial Corp Raises Stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 63,388 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,791 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.88% of Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF worth $4,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF by 58.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 132,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,392,000 after acquiring an additional 48,643 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF by 179.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,460,000 after purchasing an additional 35,882 shares in the last quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF in the second quarter valued at about $1,847,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF by 49.3% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 58,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,614,000 after purchasing an additional 19,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Theory Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF by 22.3% in the third quarter. Theory Financial LLC now owns 99,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,361,000 after buying an additional 18,063 shares during the period.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF Stock Performance

PTF stock opened at $76.10 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.35. The firm has a market cap of $547.92 million, a P/E ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 1.23. Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $47.06 and a 1 year high of $80.92.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Technology Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Technology Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks of the United States technology companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing technology-related products and services, including computer hardware and software, Internet, electronics and semiconductors, and communication technologies.

