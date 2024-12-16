The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 3,189 Shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Free Report) by 28.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,203 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 3,189 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store were worth $372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 96.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 854 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the second quarter valued at about $187,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 23.4% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,759 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 56.2% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,240 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886 shares during the period. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 375.0% in the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CBRL. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $42.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.25.

Shares of CBRL opened at $51.24 on Monday. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.88 and a 12-month high of $83.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.81 and its 200 day moving average is $44.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.45.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 19th. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.19). Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The company had revenue of $894.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 17th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.25%.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of restaurants with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

