TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO) Major Shareholder Buys $4,452,924.56 in Stock

TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) major shareholder Patrick Whitesell bought 31,352 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $142.03 per share, for a total transaction of $4,452,924.56. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,674,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $237,803,953.66. The trade was a 1.91 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Patrick Whitesell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 13th, Patrick Whitesell acquired 245,887 shares of TKO Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $142.45 per share, for a total transaction of $35,026,603.15.

NYSE:TKO opened at $141.92 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.24 billion, a PE ratio of -337.90 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $128.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.42. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.25 and a 12 month high of $145.69.

TKO Group ( NYSE:TKO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $681.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $665.12 million. TKO Group had a positive return on equity of 3.39% and a negative net margin of 1.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TKO Group Holdings, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TKO. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its stake in TKO Group by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 4,065,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,004,000 after buying an additional 557,444 shares during the last quarter. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of TKO Group by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP now owns 3,065,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,065,000 after acquiring an additional 90,868 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in TKO Group by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,052,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,966,000 after purchasing an additional 192,602 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in TKO Group by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,800,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,467,000 after purchasing an additional 155,940 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in TKO Group by 29.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,704,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,892,000 after purchasing an additional 383,869 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TKO shares. Benchmark cut shares of TKO Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on TKO Group from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on TKO Group from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on TKO Group in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of TKO Group from $137.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TKO Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.93.

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

