Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Earns “Market Perform” Rating from Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group restated their market perform rating on shares of Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Under Armour from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Under Armour in a report on Friday. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Under Armour from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Under Armour from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Under Armour from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.34.

Shares of Under Armour stock opened at $8.81 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.06. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -293.57 and a beta of 1.69. Under Armour has a fifty-two week low of $6.17 and a fifty-two week high of $11.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

In related news, insider Mehri Shadman sold 9,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.81, for a total transaction of $84,919.59. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 172,899 shares in the company, valued at $1,523,240.19. The trade was a 5.28 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David Bergman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.09, for a total transaction of $272,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 494,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,492,368.90. This trade represents a 5.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,879 shares of company stock worth $508,642 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UAA. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 144,746.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,659,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,069,000 after buying an additional 9,653,154 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 33,725.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,598,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,526,000 after purchasing an additional 9,570,512 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Under Armour by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,351,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051,143 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its stake in Under Armour by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 5,740,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,149,000 after acquiring an additional 327,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maven Securities LTD grew its holdings in Under Armour by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Maven Securities LTD now owns 1,341,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,950,000 after acquiring an additional 141,556 shares in the last quarter. 34.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

