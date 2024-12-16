VanEck Long/Flat Trend ETF (NYSEARCA:LFEQ) Shares Sold by Wolverine Trading LLC

Wolverine Trading LLC lessened its holdings in VanEck Long/Flat Trend ETF (NYSEARCA:LFEQ – Free Report) by 87.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,612 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC owned 0.83% of VanEck Long/Flat Trend ETF worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Long/Flat Trend ETF by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 41,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 3,161 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Long/Flat Trend ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

LFEQ stock opened at $51.26 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.82. VanEck Long/Flat Trend ETF has a 52 week low of $39.37 and a 52 week high of $51.58. The company has a market cap of $30.76 million, a P/E ratio of 25.12 and a beta of 0.96.

VanEck Long/Flat Trend ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Long\u002FFlatTrend ETF (LFEQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index that uses technical signals to determine an allocation between the S&P 500 and US Treasury bills. The fund may use ETFs for equity exposure. LFEQ was launched on Oct 4, 2017 and is managed by VanEck.

