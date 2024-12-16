Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Shares Purchased by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 104.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,329 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,993 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $6,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 88.7% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 504.0% in the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:BIV opened at $75.60 on Monday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.95 and a fifty-two week high of $78.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.44.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

