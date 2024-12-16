Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO) Stake Reduced by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp lowered its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 42,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 509 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.16% of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF worth $4,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the second quarter worth about $44,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $171,000.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VIOO opened at $113.74 on Monday. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $92.93 and a 12 month high of $119.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.81.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (VIOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 600 small-cap US stocks selected by an S&P Committee. VIOO was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

