Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV) Shares Sold by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP trimmed its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV – Free Report) by 18.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,945 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $7,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC now owns 87,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,336,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 92,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,760,000 after acquiring an additional 4,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $72,000.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VIOV stock opened at $98.85 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $95.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.86. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $80.83 and a 12 month high of $102.53.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (VIOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Value index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of small-cap value companies selected from the S&P 600. VIOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

