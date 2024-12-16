Verition Fund Management LLC Acquires Shares of 7,378 Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE)

Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 7,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Astec Industries by 1.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,538,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,637,000 after purchasing an additional 29,421 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Astec Industries by 7.7% in the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 581,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,247,000 after purchasing an additional 41,800 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its position in Astec Industries by 41.0% during the second quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 175,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,212,000 after buying an additional 51,141 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Astec Industries by 96.9% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 171,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,465,000 after buying an additional 84,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, John G Ullman & Associates Inc. grew its position in Astec Industries by 64.3% during the third quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 134,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,290,000 after buying an additional 52,571 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ASTE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Astec Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Astec Industries from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th.

Astec Industries Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of ASTE stock opened at $37.10 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.91. The company has a market cap of $845.95 million, a PE ratio of -463.75 and a beta of 1.30. Astec Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.46 and a fifty-two week high of $44.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 2.47.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. The firm had revenue of $291.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.90 million. Astec Industries had a positive return on equity of 7.69% and a negative net margin of 0.15%. The company’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS.

Astec Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 13th. Astec Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently -650.00%.

Astec Industries Profile

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components used primarily in road building and related construction activities worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Materials Solutions. The Infrastructure Solutions segment offers asphalt plants and related components, heaters, concrete dust control systems, asphalt pavers, vaporizers, concrete material handling systems, screeds, heat recovery units, paste back-fill plants, asphalt storage tanks, hot oil heaters, bagging plants, fuel storage tanks, industrial and asphalt burners and systems, custom batch plants, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing-reclaiming machinery, blower trucks and trailers, milling machines, soil remediation plants, wood chippers and grinders, pump trailers, concrete batch plants, control systems, liquid terminals, storage equipment and related parts, construction and retrofits, polymer plants, and concrete mixers, as well as engineering and environmental permitting services.

