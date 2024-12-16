Verition Fund Management LLC Makes New $213,000 Investment in CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL)

Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 653 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CorVel by 435.3% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 91 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in CorVel by 61.9% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 157 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in CorVel by 121.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 204 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of CorVel during the 3rd quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CorVel by 130.9% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 411 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at CorVel

In related news, EVP Mark E. Bertels sold 350 shares of CorVel stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.35, for a total transaction of $125,072.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $307,321. The trade was a 28.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 47.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CorVel Stock Down 0.8 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NASDAQ CRVL opened at $352.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.73 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $336.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $304.35. CorVel Co. has a 52 week low of $223.89 and a 52 week high of $381.73.

Separately, StockNews.com cut CorVel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 31st.

CorVel Profile

CorVel Corporation provides workers’ compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs. The company also offers network solutions services, including automated medical fee auditing, preferred provider management and reimbursement, retrospective utilization review, facility claim review, professional review, pharmacy, directed care, clearinghouse, independent medical examination, and inpatient medical bill review services, as well as Medicare solutions.

Further Reading

