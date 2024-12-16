Verition Fund Management LLC Makes New $226,000 Investment in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC)

Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 8,943 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FFBC. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $931,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 226,660 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,719,000 after buying an additional 2,820 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 36,760 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 7,331 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 397.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 73,750 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after buying an additional 58,935 shares during the period. Finally, Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP grew its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP now owns 19,932 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 4,505 shares during the period. 77.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FFBC stock opened at $28.94 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. First Financial Bancorp. has a 52-week low of $20.59 and a 52-week high of $31.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.35.

First Financial Bancorp. ( NASDAQ:FFBC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.01. First Financial Bancorp. had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 18.55%. The business had revenue of $302.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. Research analysts expect that First Financial Bancorp. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

Several analysts have recently commented on FFBC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on First Financial Bancorp. from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Stephens upgraded First Financial Bancorp. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th.

In other First Financial Bancorp. news, insider Richard S. Dennen sold 4,068 shares of First Financial Bancorp. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $122,080.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 70,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,120,266.52. This trade represents a 5.44 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James R. Shank sold 3,700 shares of First Financial Bancorp. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.34, for a total transaction of $97,458.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,374 shares in the company, valued at $404,951.16. This trade represents a 19.40 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,700 shares of company stock valued at $335,429 in the last 90 days. 2.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company offers checking, savings, and money-market accounts; and accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

