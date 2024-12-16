Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) Shares Bought by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC – Free Report) by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,524 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,227 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Wabash National were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Wabash National in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Wabash National in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wabash National in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Wabash National in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wabash National during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

Wabash National Stock Down 4.4 %

WNC stock opened at $18.60 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.80. Wabash National Co. has a 12 month low of $15.94 and a 12 month high of $30.07. The company has a market cap of $806.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 1.54.

Wabash National Announces Dividend

Wabash National ( NYSE:WNC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $464.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.35 million. Wabash National had a positive return on equity of 22.98% and a negative net margin of 10.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Wabash National Co. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio is currently -5.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Wabash National in a research note on Monday, September 30th.

Wabash National Profile

Wabash National Corporation provides connected solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment designs and manufactures transportation-related equipment and products dry and refrigerated van trailers, platform trailers, tank trailers, and truck-mounted tanks; truck bodies for dry-freight transportation; cargo and cargo XL bodies for commercial applications; refrigerated truck bodies; platform truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products.

