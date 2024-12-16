Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV) Director Sells $2,932,056.50 in Stock

Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV – Get Free Report) Director Blake G. Modersitzki sold 192,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total value of $2,932,056.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 225,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,437,533. This trade represents a 46.03 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE:WEAV opened at $15.46 on Monday. Weave Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.10 and a 12 month high of $15.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.65 and a beta of 2.00.

WEAV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Weave Communications from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Weave Communications from $13.00 to $14.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Weave Communications from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Weave Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEAV. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in Weave Communications during the third quarter worth $45,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Weave Communications in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Weave Communications by 48.0% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 3,228 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Weave Communications in the second quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Weave Communications in the third quarter valued at $107,000. 86.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Weave Communications, Inc provides a customer experience and payments software platform in the United States and Canada. Its platform enables small and medium-sized healthcare businesses to maximize the value of their patient interactions and minimize the time and effort spent on manual or mundane tasks.

