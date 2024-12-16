Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV) Director Sells $2,932,056.50 in Stock

Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAVGet Free Report) Director Blake G. Modersitzki sold 192,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total value of $2,932,056.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 225,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,437,533. This trade represents a 46.03 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Weave Communications Price Performance

NYSE:WEAV opened at $15.46 on Monday. Weave Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.10 and a 12 month high of $15.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.65 and a beta of 2.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WEAV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Weave Communications from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Weave Communications from $13.00 to $14.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Weave Communications from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Weave Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on Weave Communications

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEAV. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in Weave Communications during the third quarter worth $45,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Weave Communications in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Weave Communications by 48.0% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 3,228 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Weave Communications in the second quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Weave Communications in the third quarter valued at $107,000. 86.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Weave Communications Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Weave Communications, Inc provides a customer experience and payments software platform in the United States and Canada. Its platform enables small and medium-sized healthcare businesses to maximize the value of their patient interactions and minimize the time and effort spent on manual or mundane tasks.

Featured Articles

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV)

