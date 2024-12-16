Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Shares Bought by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) by 63.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,456 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in Webster Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in Webster Financial by 340.7% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Webster Financial in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Webster Financial during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Webster Financial by 117.9% during the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WBS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Webster Financial from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Stephens set a $58.00 price target on Webster Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Webster Financial from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Webster Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.00.

Webster Financial Price Performance

Shares of WBS stock opened at $58.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.65. Webster Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $39.33 and a 12 month high of $63.99.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $647.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.72 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 11.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Webster Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Mark Pettie sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total transaction of $230,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,780 shares in the company, valued at $1,676,369.20. This trade represents a 12.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel Bley sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total value of $30,955.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,279 shares in the company, valued at $1,069,742.89. This represents a 2.81 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,250 shares of company stock valued at $2,105,322. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Webster Financial Company Profile

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking.

