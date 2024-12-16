Wellington Management Group LLP Acquires 423,543 Shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN)

Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Free Report) by 142.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 721,581 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 423,543 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 0.72% of Day One Biopharmaceuticals worth $10,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC grew its position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 178.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,412,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,254,000 after buying an additional 4,750,936 shares in the last quarter. Braidwell LP grew its holdings in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 4,873,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837,949 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C increased its position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 65.6% in the second quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 2,923,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157,825 shares during the period. Vestal Point Capital LP raised its stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 100.0% in the third quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 18.4% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,177,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,307,000 after purchasing an additional 337,928 shares during the period. 87.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Day One Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

DAWN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Day One Biopharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.71.

Insider Transactions at Day One Biopharmaceuticals

In other news, insider Samuel C. Blackman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total transaction of $161,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,057,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,026,313.50. This trade represents a 0.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 51,745 shares of company stock worth $748,567. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock opened at $12.75 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.38 and a beta of -1.51. Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.94 and a fifty-two week high of $18.07.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $93.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.05 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.54) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genomically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is tovorafenib, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/ refractory low-grade glioma.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Day One Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Day One Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.