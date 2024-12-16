Wellington Management Group LLP Boosts Holdings in Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT)

Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Free Report) by 3,300.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 102,078 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,076 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 0.22% of Camtek worth $8,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CAMT. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Camtek by 78.8% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Camtek by 23,300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Camtek in the 2nd quarter valued at about $220,000. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Camtek during the 2nd quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, Maven Securities LTD purchased a new position in shares of Camtek during the second quarter worth about $241,000. 41.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CAMT stock opened at $74.87 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $77.80 and its 200 day moving average is $92.63. Camtek Ltd. has a 52 week low of $60.90 and a 52 week high of $140.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a current ratio of 5.28.

Camtek ( NASDAQ:CAMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $112.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.51 million. Camtek had a net margin of 26.53% and a return on equity of 24.21%. The company’s revenue was up 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Camtek Ltd. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Camtek from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Camtek in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Camtek from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Camtek in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.88.

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for semiconductor industry. The company provides Eagle-i, a system that delivers 2D inspection and metrology capabilities; Eagle-AP, which addresses the advanced packaging market using software and hardware technologies that deliver superior 2D and 3D inspection and metrology capabilities on the same platform; and Golden Eagle, a panel inspection and metrology system to address the challenges fanout wafer level packaging applications.

