Wellington Management Group LLP Cuts Stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Wellington Management Group LLP decreased its stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 657,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 75,657 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 0.07% of KeyCorp worth $11,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 4.2% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 81,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 3,306 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in KeyCorp by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 58,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 1,927 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in KeyCorp by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 23,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 6,365 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in KeyCorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $145,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 9.5% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,457,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,709,000 after acquiring an additional 126,404 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KEY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on KeyCorp from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Baird R W cut KeyCorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.16.

KeyCorp Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:KEY opened at $18.13 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.24 and a 200-day moving average of $16.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.97 billion, a PE ratio of 1,813.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.25. KeyCorp has a 52 week low of $12.94 and a 52 week high of $20.04.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 0.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8,200.00%.

Insider Activity at KeyCorp

In other news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 15,011 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total value of $294,065.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 234,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,595,461.38. This represents a 6.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total value of $154,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,864 shares in the company, valued at $648,988.96. This trade represents a 19.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

