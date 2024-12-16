Wellington Management Group LLP Decreases Stake in SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SMHI)

Wellington Management Group LLP decreased its holdings in SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SMHI – Free Report) by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,075,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 252,160 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in SEACOR Marine were worth $10,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SMHI. Carlyle Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SEACOR Marine by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Carlyle Group Inc. now owns 1,331,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,851,000 after acquiring an additional 17,498 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in SEACOR Marine by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,255,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,934,000 after purchasing an additional 145,075 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in SEACOR Marine by 3.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 520,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,018,000 after purchasing an additional 17,460 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in SEACOR Marine by 1,809.8% during the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 477,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,441,000 after purchasing an additional 452,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in SEACOR Marine by 98.9% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 345,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,336,000 after purchasing an additional 171,871 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SMHI stock opened at $6.36 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $175.85 million, a P/E ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.02 and a fifty-two week high of $15.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.37.

SEACOR Marine ( NYSE:SMHI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $68.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.63 million. SEACOR Marine had a negative net margin of 16.81% and a negative return on equity of 13.32%. On average, analysts forecast that SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc provides marine and support transportation services to offshore oil, natural gas, and windfarm facilities worldwide. Its offshore support and specialty vessels deliver cargo and personnel to offshore installations, including offshore wind farms; handle anchors and mooring equipment for offshore rigs and platforms; assist offshore operations for production and storage facilities; provide construction, well work-over, and offshore wind farm installation and decommissioning support; and carry and launch equipment used underwater in drilling and well installation, maintenance, inspection, and repair, as well as offer accommodations for technicians and specialists, safety support, and emergency response services.

