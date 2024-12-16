Wellington Management Group LLP Grows Stock Position in Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK)

Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK – Free Report) by 22.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 786,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 146,541 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 0.09% of Territorial Bancorp worth $8,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TBNK. Atria Investments Inc raised its position in Territorial Bancorp by 12.7% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 12,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 944.0% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 34,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,300,000 after purchasing an additional 31,152 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Territorial Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $501,000. Finally, Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Territorial Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. 50.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TBNK opened at $10.61 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.61. Territorial Bancorp Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.92 and a 52-week high of $11.64. The firm has a market cap of $93.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.81 and a beta of 0.61.

Territorial Bancorp ( NASDAQ:TBNK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.10). Territorial Bancorp had a negative net margin of 3.01% and a negative return on equity of 0.90%. The firm had revenue of $18.93 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. This is a boost from Territorial Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Territorial Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently -15.38%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Territorial Bancorp in a research note on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Territorial Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Territorial Savings Bank that engages in the provision of various financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the State of Hawaii. The company offers a range of deposit accounts, including passbook and statement savings, money market, commercial and regular checking, and Super NOW accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

