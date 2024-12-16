Wellington Management Group LLP Has $10.95 Million Stock Holdings in Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN)

Wellington Management Group LLP decreased its holdings in shares of Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 618,849 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,559 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Marten Transport were worth $10,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Marten Transport by 78.0% in the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 2,323,979 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018,673 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Marten Transport by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,402,776 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,881,000 after purchasing an additional 162,924 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Marten Transport by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 692,385 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,775,000 after purchasing an additional 41,505 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. acquired a new stake in Marten Transport in the 2nd quarter worth $5,334,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 940,431 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,646,000 after purchasing an additional 38,990 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.12% of the company’s stock.

Marten Transport Stock Performance

Shares of Marten Transport stock opened at $17.07 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.64 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.31. Marten Transport, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $15.33 and a twelve month high of $21.38.

Marten Transport Announces Dividend

Marten Transport ( NASDAQ:MRTN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The transportation company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.02). Marten Transport had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 4.41%. The company had revenue of $237.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.00 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Marten Transport’s payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jerry M. Bauer bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.81 per share, for a total transaction of $158,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 156,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,473,379.64. The trade was a 6.83 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 22.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on MRTN. StockNews.com cut shares of Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Raymond James downgraded Marten Transport from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th.

About Marten Transport

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United State, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment, as well as dry freight; and regional short-haul and medium-to-long-haul full-load transportation services.

