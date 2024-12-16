Wellington Management Group LLP Has $11.44 Million Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 267,463 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,796 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $11,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TFC. Tradewinds LLC. lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds LLC. now owns 44,513 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 62,111 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,413,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Truist Financial by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,399 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,593 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. 71.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on TFC. Compass Point upped their target price on Truist Financial from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Truist Financial from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Truist Financial from $43.50 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Truist Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.53.

Truist Financial Trading Up 0.1 %

TFC opened at $45.78 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $60.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Truist Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $34.23 and a 1-year high of $49.06.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. Truist Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.35% and a negative net margin of 4.89%. Analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently -145.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Truist Financial

In other Truist Financial news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 4,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $229,429.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,565.20. The trade was a 30.63 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. bought 34,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.56 per share, for a total transaction of $1,659,780.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 691,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,576,860.56. The trade was a 5.20 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

