Wellington Management Group LLP Has $7.78 Million Position in American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD)

Wellington Management Group LLP lowered its stake in shares of American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,468,348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 43,936 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 5.10% of American Vanguard worth $7,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVD. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Vanguard during the 3rd quarter worth $2,351,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in American Vanguard by 67.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 520,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,475,000 after acquiring an additional 209,800 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in American Vanguard during the second quarter valued at about $1,677,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Vanguard in the second quarter valued at about $1,006,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Vanguard by 535.7% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 135,165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 113,901 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded American Vanguard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.67.

American Vanguard Stock Performance

NYSE:AVD opened at $5.26 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.64 and its 200-day moving average is $6.77. The company has a market cap of $151.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.89. American Vanguard Co. has a 52-week low of $4.95 and a 52-week high of $14.28.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Steven D. Macicek bought 12,000 shares of American Vanguard stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.97 per share, with a total value of $71,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,218 shares in the company, valued at $186,371.46. This trade represents a 62.44 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 10.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Vanguard Profile

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, soil health, plant nutrition, molluscicides, growth regulators, soil fumigants, and biorationals in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.

