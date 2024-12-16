Wellington Management Group LLP Has $9.83 Million Holdings in The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT)

Wellington Management Group LLP trimmed its holdings in The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT – Free Report) by 14.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 373,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 61,912 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in The Hackett Group were worth $9,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,053,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,881,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in The Hackett Group by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 641,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,927,000 after buying an additional 25,249 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in The Hackett Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 266,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,996,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 150.2% in the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 251,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,607,000 after buying an additional 150,962 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 4.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 244,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,311,000 after acquiring an additional 10,725 shares in the last quarter. 78.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Hackett Group Stock Performance

Shares of HCKT opened at $31.94 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $881.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.18, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.00. The Hackett Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.23 and a 12 month high of $32.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

The Hackett Group Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio is 36.07%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of The Hackett Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of The Hackett Group in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their price objective on The Hackett Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

The Hackett Group Profile

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as an intellectual property-based executive advisory, strategic consulting, and digital transformation company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Strategy & Business Transformation, Oracle Solutions, and SAP Solutions.

