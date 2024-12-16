Wellington Management Group LLP Increases Stock Holdings in Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE:ENFN)

Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE:ENFN – Free Report) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 976,296 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,032 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Enfusion were worth $9,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Scalar Gauge Management LLC increased its stake in Enfusion by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Scalar Gauge Management LLC now owns 613,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,227,000 after buying an additional 110,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enfusion by 167.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 97,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 60,811 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enfusion during the third quarter worth about $867,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enfusion during the second quarter worth about $683,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Enfusion during the third quarter worth about $892,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENFN opened at $10.65 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.95. Enfusion, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.52 and a twelve month high of $10.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 266.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.97.

In other Enfusion news, COO Neal Pawar sold 21,801 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.03, for a total value of $218,664.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,143,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,469,746.32. This represents a 1.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 36.44% of the company’s stock.

Enfusion, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions for investment management industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Portfolio Management System, which generates a real-time investment book of record that consists of valuation and risk tools, which allows users to analyze aggregated or decomposed portfolio data for chief investment officers (CIOs) and portfolio managers; and Order and Execution Management System that enables portfolio managers, traders, compliance teams, and analysts to electronically communicate trade orders for a variety of asset classes, manage trade orders, and systemically enforce trading regulations and internal guidelines.

