Wellington Management Group LLP Lowers Position in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Wellington Management Group LLP trimmed its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Free Report) by 84.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,774 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 303,566 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 0.15% of The Hanover Insurance Group worth $8,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of THG. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,239,701 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $183,612,000 after buying an additional 3,780 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP bought a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 8,748 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after buying an additional 1,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 86.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

THG has been the subject of a number of research reports. JMP Securities increased their target price on The Hanover Insurance Group from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.29.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey M. Farber sold 1,200 shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.11, for a total transaction of $180,132.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,983 shares in the company, valued at $12,906,908.13. This trade represents a 1.38 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 30,551 shares of company stock valued at $4,781,935 in the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of THG opened at $154.16 on Monday. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.36 and a twelve month high of $166.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.37. The company has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 0.71.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 11.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. This is a boost from The Hanover Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The Hanover Insurance Group’s payout ratio is presently 35.71%.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial lines coverage.

