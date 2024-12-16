Wellington Management Group LLP Makes New $8.99 Million Investment in Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO)

Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 136,569 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,990,000. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 0.92% of Ducommun as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 DIFC Ltd raised its stake in shares of Ducommun by 591.2% during the third quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 788 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in Ducommun during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in Ducommun in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Ducommun in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Ducommun during the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Stephen G. Oswald sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.32, for a total transaction of $79,584.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 341,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,625,134.32. The trade was a 0.35 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert C. Ducommun sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total value of $69,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 409,900 shares in the company, valued at $28,488,050. This trade represents a 0.24 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

Ducommun Trading Up 0.3 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NYSE DCO opened at $63.69 on Monday. Ducommun Incorporated has a 12 month low of $47.53 and a 12 month high of $70.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $64.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.59. The stock has a market cap of $941.27 million, a P/E ratio of 32.01 and a beta of 1.41.

DCO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Ducommun from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. StockNews.com raised Ducommun from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.00.

Ducommun Profile

(Free Report)

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing services for products and applications used primarily in the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, printed circuit board assemblies, cable assemblies, wire harnesses, interconnect systems, lightning diversion strips, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

Featured Articles

