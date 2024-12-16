Wellington Management Group LLP Purchases 34,689 Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 115,450 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,689 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 0.09% of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF worth $10,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Rock Advisors LP bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter worth $109,726,000. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 4,371,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,330,000 after buying an additional 770,135 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $64,875,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $22,608,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 454,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,579,000 after acquiring an additional 161,264 shares during the period.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTWO opened at $94.30 on Monday. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.77 and a fifty-two week high of $99.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.06. The stock has a market cap of $12.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a $0.277 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

