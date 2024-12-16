Wellington Management Group LLP Purchases 55,823 Shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO) by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,572 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,823 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $11,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Bank of Montreal by 1.2% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 20,965 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. SlateStone Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 4,277 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 9.8% in the second quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,168 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 4.8% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,256 shares of the bank’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. 45.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of Montreal Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of BMO stock opened at $99.02 on Monday. Bank of Montreal has a 12-month low of $76.98 and a 12-month high of $104.63. The company has a market capitalization of $72.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $94.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Bank of Montreal Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.1329 per share. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $4.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.34%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BMO. TD Securities downgraded Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from $132.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.40.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company’s personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

See Also

