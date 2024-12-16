Wellington Management Group LLP Raises Stock Holdings in PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM)

Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Free Report) by 222.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 752,329 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 519,275 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in PubMatic were worth $11,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Founders Capital Management raised its stake in PubMatic by 100.0% during the third quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PubMatic in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Versor Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of PubMatic by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 22,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 1,677 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PubMatic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PubMatic by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 2,453 shares during the last quarter. 64.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PubMatic Stock Down 1.4 %

PUBM stock opened at $16.30 on Monday. PubMatic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.18 and a twelve month high of $25.36. The firm has a market cap of $778.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.58 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.21.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on PUBM. Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of PubMatic in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on PubMatic from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of PubMatic in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of PubMatic from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.13.

Insider Transactions at PubMatic

In other PubMatic news, CFO Steven Pantelick sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total value of $66,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $372,699.36. The trade was a 15.09 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.31, for a total transaction of $407,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 108,459 shares of company stock worth $1,636,246. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

PubMatic Profile

PubMatic, Inc, a technology company, engages in the provision of a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for digital content creators, advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms worldwide. Its PubMatic SSP, a sell-side platform, used for the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for publishers and buyers.

