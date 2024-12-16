Wellington Management Group LLP Reduces Holdings in Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL)

Wellington Management Group LLP reduced its position in Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL – Free Report) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,491,543 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 108,800 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 3.18% of Pangaea Logistics Solutions worth $10,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Pangaea Logistics Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Algert Global LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 18,215 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 3,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 6.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,047 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 1,514 shares in the last quarter. 60.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of PANL stock opened at $5.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 0.83. Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. has a one year low of $5.23 and a one year high of $9.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.78.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. Pangaea Logistics Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.11%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Company Profile

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. It offers various dry bulk cargoes, such as grains, coal, iron ore, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone.

