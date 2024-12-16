Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 10,822 Shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR)

Wellington Management Group LLP trimmed its stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 239,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,822 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. were worth $9,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 53.8% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. during the second quarter worth $77,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 127.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the third quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the second quarter valued at $221,000. 64.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. alerts:

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Trading Down 0.6 %

RGR stock opened at $36.38 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $610.82 million, a PE ratio of 21.03 and a beta of 0.16. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.61 and a 12 month high of $48.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.28.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Cuts Dividend

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.43%.

(Free Report)

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Firearms and Castings. It provides single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and modern sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts, as well as manufactures lever-action rifles under the Marlin name and trademark.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.