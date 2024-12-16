Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 1,713 Shares of KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB)

Wellington Management Group LLP reduced its stake in KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 130,031 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,713 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in KB Financial Group were worth $8,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BOCHK Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in KB Financial Group in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in KB Financial Group by 66.1% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 779 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in KB Financial Group by 2,427.9% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in KB Financial Group by 36.9% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,279 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of KB Financial Group by 5.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,851 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

Get KB Financial Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on KB shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded KB Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of KB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th.

KB Financial Group Stock Down 2.4 %

KB Financial Group stock opened at $59.40 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. KB Financial Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.57 and a 1-year high of $72.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.96.

About KB Financial Group

(Free Report)

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea, the United States, New Zealand, China, Cambodia, the United Kingdom, Indonesia, and internationally. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Other Banking Services, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, and Non-Life Insurance segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for KB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.