Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 180,599 Shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX)

Wellington Management Group LLP lessened its holdings in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Free Report) by 48.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 192,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180,599 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics were worth $9,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Quarry LP increased its position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 172.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $706,000. Finally, Erste Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $741,000. Institutional investors own 93.85% of the company’s stock.

MLTX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $73.00 target price (down previously from $92.00) on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Wolfe Research lowered MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.88.

In related news, Director Simon Sturge sold 171,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total transaction of $9,186,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 171,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,238,765.60. The trade was a 49.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 12.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ MLTX opened at $51.34 on Monday. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics has a 52 week low of $37.55 and a 52 week high of $64.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.38. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.80 and a beta of 1.31.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.12). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MoonLake Immunotherapeutics will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies. It develops Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody for the treatment of inflammation diseases; and hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, axial spondyloarthritis, and psoriasis. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

